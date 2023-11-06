The Queens Royals face the Marshall Thundering Herd at Cam Henderson Center on Monday, November 6, 2023. The game, the first of the 2023-24 season for both teams, begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Queens matchup.

Marshall vs. Queens Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Cam Henderson Center in Huntington, West Virginia

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Marshall vs. Queens Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Marshall vs. Queens Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marshall won 18 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Last season, 15 Thundering Herd games went over the point total.

Queens won 14 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

In Royals games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

