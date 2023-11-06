How to Watch West Virginia vs. Missouri State on TV or Live Stream - November 6
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) go up against the Missouri State Bears (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 6, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
West Virginia vs. Missouri State Game Info
- When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
West Virginia Stats Insights
- The Mountaineers made 45.2% of their shots from the field last season, which was 2.8 percentage points higher than the Bears allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- In games West Virginia shot better than 42.4% from the field, it went 15-6 overall.
- The Mountaineers were the 201st-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Bears finished 134th.
- Last year, the Mountaineers averaged 12.8 more points per game (76.0) than the Bears allowed (63.2).
- West Virginia had an 18-9 record last season when putting up more than 63.2 points.
West Virginia Home & Away Comparison
- West Virginia scored 79.4 points per game last year at home, which was 7.8 more points than it averaged in road games (71.6).
- In home games, the Mountaineers surrendered 5.4 fewer points per game (69.2) than when playing on the road (74.6).
- Looking at three-pointers, West Virginia performed better in home games last year, making 7.8 threes per game with a 36.9% three-point percentage, compared to 6.9 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage on the road.
West Virginia Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Missouri State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/10/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|WVU Coliseum
|11/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|WVU Coliseum
