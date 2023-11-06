The West Virginia Mountaineers will open their 2023-24 season facing the Missouri State Bears on Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the West Virginia vs. Missouri State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Game Info

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total West Virginia Moneyline Missouri State Moneyline BetMGM West Virginia (-4.5) 135.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel West Virginia (-4.5) 135.5 -188 +155 Bet on this game at FanDuel

West Virginia vs. Missouri State Betting Trends (2022-23)

West Virginia went 17-15-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 19 times in Mountaineers games.

Missouri State put together a 14-15-0 ATS record last year.

Bears games went over the point total 10 out of 29 times last year.

