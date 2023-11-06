When the Columbus Blue Jackets square off against the Florida Panthers on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Panthers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov 2022-23 stats and insights

Chinakhov scored in four of 30 games last season, but only one goal each time.

He posted one goal (plus one assist) on the power play.

He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 9.1% of them.

Panthers 2022-23 defensive stats

The Panthers ranked 21st in goals against, conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in league action.

The Panthers shut out opponents three times last season. As a team, they averaged 21.4 hits and 13 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Panthers game info

Game Day: Monday, November 6, 2023

Monday, November 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

