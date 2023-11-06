The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Zachary Werenski, are in action Monday versus the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to wager on Werenski's props? Here is some information to help you.

Zachary Werenski vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSFL

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Werenski Season Stats Insights

Werenski's plus-minus this season, in 23:30 per game on the ice, is -1.

Werenski has a goal in one of his nine games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Werenski has a point in five of nine games played this season, with multiple points in one of them.

Werenski has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in five of nine games played.

Werenski's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.4% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Werenski has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Werenski Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have conceded 28 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks seventh in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-2).

