Will Bryan Rust Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 7?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Bryan Rust a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Rust stats and insights
- Rust has scored in five of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).
- Rust has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 3.3 shots per game, and converts 18.2% of them.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
