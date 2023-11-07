Will Drew O'Connor Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 7?
Can we expect Drew O'Connor finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Drew O'Connor score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
O'Connor stats and insights
- O'Connor is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- In one game against the Ducks this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- O'Connor has no points on the power play.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
