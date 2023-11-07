In the upcoming tilt against the Anaheim Ducks, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Jake Guentzel to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.

Will Jake Guentzel score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +125 (Bet $10 to win $12.50 if he scores a goal)

Guentzel stats and insights

Guentzel has scored in three of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Guentzel has picked up three assists on the power play.

Guentzel averages 3.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

