Will Lars Eller Score a Goal Against the Ducks on November 7?
Can we count on Lars Eller finding the back of the net when the Pittsburgh Penguins clash with the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Lars Eller score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +450 (Bet $10 to win $45.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Eller stats and insights
- Eller has scored in one of 10 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- He has not scored versus the Ducks this season in one game (three shots).
- Eller has no points on the power play.
- He has a 4.2% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On defense, the Ducks are giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.