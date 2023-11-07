For people wanting to bet on the upcoming battle between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, is Marcus Pettersson a player who is likely light the lamp? We break it all down in the article below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Marcus Pettersson score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pettersson stats and insights

Pettersson is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has taken zero shots in one game versus the Ducks this season, but has not scored.

Pettersson has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 32 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.