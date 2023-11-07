Penguins vs. Ducks Injury Report Today - November 7
The Pittsburgh Penguins' (4-6) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Tuesday, November 7 game against the Anaheim Ducks (7-4) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.
Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Alex Nedeljkovic
|G
|Out
|Lower Body
|John Ludvig
|D
|Out
|Concussion
|Mark Pysyk
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Will Butcher
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Chase De Leo
|C
|Out
|Knee
|Brock McGinn
|LW
|Out
|Lower Body
|Jamie Drysdale
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Isac Lundestrom
|C
|Out
|Achilles
Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Arena: Honda Center
Penguins Season Insights
- The Penguins' 36 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.
- Their goal differential (+5) makes them seventh-best in the league.
Ducks Season Insights
- The Ducks' 37 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 11th in the league.
- Anaheim's total of 32 goals allowed (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.
- Their +5 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.
Penguins vs. Ducks Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Penguins (-155)
|Ducks (+125)
|6.5
