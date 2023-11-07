The Pittsburgh Penguins' (4-6) injury report has four players listed ahead of their Tuesday, November 7 game against the Anaheim Ducks (7-4) at Honda Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Pittsburgh Penguins Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Alex Nedeljkovic G Out Lower Body John Ludvig D Out Concussion Mark Pysyk D Out Lower Body Will Butcher D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Anaheim Ducks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Chase De Leo C Out Knee Brock McGinn LW Out Lower Body Jamie Drysdale D Out Lower Body Isac Lundestrom C Out Achilles

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Arena: Honda Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Penguins Season Insights

The Penguins' 36 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the 13th-ranked scoring team in the league.

Their goal differential (+5) makes them seventh-best in the league.

Ducks Season Insights

The Ducks' 37 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them 11th in the league.

Anaheim's total of 32 goals allowed (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.

Their +5 goal differential is seventh-best in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Penguins vs. Ducks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Penguins (-155) Ducks (+125) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.