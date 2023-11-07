Tuesday's NHL action includes the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) visiting the Anaheim Ducks (7-4) at Honda Center. The Ducks are underdogs (+125 on the moneyline) against the Penguins (-155) ahead of the contest, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

Honda Center in Anaheim, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Ducks Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Ducks Betting Trends

Anaheim has combined with its opponent to score more than 6.5 goals in five of 10 games this season.

The Penguins have won 28.6% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (2-5).

The Ducks have been the underdog 10 times this season, and upset their opponent in six of those games.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter, Pittsburgh is 1-3 (winning 25.0% of the time).

Anaheim is 5-4 when it is underdogs of +125 or longer on the moneyline.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.