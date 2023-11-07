The Anaheim Ducks (7-4) will try to continue a six-game win streak when they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins (4-6) at home on Tuesday, November 7 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Tuesday's hockey action.

Penguins vs. Ducks Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest calls for a final tally of Ducks 4, Penguins 2.

Moneyline Pick: Ducks (+125)

Ducks (+125) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Ducks (+1.5)

Penguins vs Ducks Additional Info

Penguins Splits and Trends

In the one game this season the Penguins scored only one goal, they lost.

Pittsburgh has lost all three games this season when it scored exactly two goals.

The Penguins are 4-2-0 in the six games when they have scored three or more goals (to register eight points).

In the eight games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Pittsburgh is 2-6-0 (four points).

The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times (four points).

Team Stats Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 8th 3.6 Goals Scored 3.36 12th 16th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.91 10th 1st 35.7 Shots 27.6 28th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 22nd 16th 19.35% Power Play % 20% 15th 14th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Honda Center in Anaheim, California

