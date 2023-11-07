The Pittsburgh Penguins' Evgeni Malkin and the Anaheim Ducks' Mason McTavish are two of the most exciting players to keep an eye on when these teams meet on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, at Honda Center.

Penguins vs. Ducks Game Information

Penguins Players to Watch

Malkin is one of Pittsburgh's top contributors (13 points), via collected seven goals and six assists.

Jake Guentzel has chipped in with 13 points (four goals, nine assists).

Reilly Smith's 11 points this season are via six goals and five assists.

Magnus Hellberg's record is 0-0-0. He has conceded two goals (3.5 goals against average) and racked up 15 saves with an .882% save percentage (53rd in league).

Ducks Players to Watch

McTavish is an important part of the offense for Anaheim, with 13 points this season, as he has recorded six goals and seven assists in 11 games.

Frank Vatrano is a top contributor for Anaheim, with 12 total points this season. In 11 games, he has netted nine goals and provided three assists.

This season, Anaheim's Ryan Strome has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Anaheim's John Gibson is 2-3-0 this season, collecting 141 saves and giving up 14 goals (2.7 goals against average) with a .910 save percentage (29th in the league).

Penguins vs. Ducks Stat Comparison

Penguins Rank Penguins AVG Ducks AVG Ducks Rank 8th 3.6 Goals Scored 3.36 11th 17th 3.1 Goals Allowed 2.91 11th 1st 35.7 Shots 27.6 28th 6th 28.5 Shots Allowed 32.5 23rd 16th 19.35% Power Play % 20% 15th 14th 79.41% Penalty Kill % 78.57% 17th

