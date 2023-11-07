When the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Ryan Shea light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Ryan Shea score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Shea stats and insights

Shea is yet to score through six games this season.

He has not scored against the Ducks this season in one game (zero shots).

Shea has no points on the power play.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

