Can we expect Sidney Crosby lighting the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Anaheim Ducks at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +140 (Bet $10 to win $14.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Crosby stats and insights

Crosby has scored in four of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game against the Ducks this season, he has taken 11 shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.

He has a 12.8% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are allowing 32 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 19.3 hits and 18.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.