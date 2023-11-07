In the upcoming matchup versus the Anaheim Ducks, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, can we expect Vinnie Hinostroza to score a goal for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dig into the most relevant numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be thinking about.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza 2022-23 stats and insights

In two of 26 games last season, Hinostroza scored -- but he had no games with multiple goals.

Hinostroza produced zero points on the power play last season.

Hinostroza's shooting percentage last season was 5.3%. He averaged 0.6 shots per game.

Ducks 2022-23 defensive stats

The Ducks ranked 32nd in goals against, conceding 335 total goals (4.1 per game) in NHL action.

The Ducks shut out opponents once last season. They averaged 15.7 hits and 14.6 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Tuesday, November 7, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSSC, BSSD, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

