Tuesday's game at WVU Coliseum has the West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) matching up with the Loyola (MD) Greyhounds (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 7). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 75-47 win as our model heavily favors West Virginia.

A season ago, the Mountaineers finished 19-12 in the season.

West Virginia vs. Loyola (MD) Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: WVU Coliseum in Morgantown, West Virginia

West Virginia vs. Loyola (MD) Score Prediction

Prediction: West Virginia 75, Loyola (MD) 47

West Virginia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Mountaineers outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game last season (posting 66.0 points per game, 156th in college basketball, and conceding 61.5 per outing, 99th in college basketball) and had a +140 scoring differential.

Offensively, West Virginia scored 65.7 points per game last season in conference contests. As a comparison, its overall average (66.0 points per game) was 0.3 PPG higher.

The Mountaineers posted 71.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 9.8 more points than they averaged on the road (61.6).

Defensively West Virginia played better in home games last season, giving up 57.1 points per game, compared to 70.5 in road games.

