The Oklahoma City Thunder (1-0) clash with the Cleveland Cavaliers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 8, 2023. The matchup airs on BSOK and BSOH.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 8 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSOK, BSOH

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Cavaliers Games

Cavaliers Players to Watch

Donovan Mitchell recorded 28.3 points, 4.4 assists and 4.3 boards last season.

Evan Mobley put up 16.2 points last season, plus 2.8 assists and 9 rebounds.

Darius Garland averaged 21.6 points, 2.7 boards and 7.8 assists, shooting 46.2% from the field and 41% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Caris LeVert averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.9 assists, shooting 43.1% from the field and 39.2% from downtown, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Max Strus averaged 11.5 points, 3.2 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he delivered 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Thunder Players to Watch

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander averaged 31.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.5 assists last year. He also sank 51% of his shots from the field.

Josh Giddey collected 16.6 points, 7.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists. He made 48.2% of his shots from the floor and 32.5% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per contest.

Jalen Williams posted 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He sank 52.1% of his shots from the floor and 35.6% from beyond the arc, with 1 triples per game.

Luguentz Dort put up 13.7 points, 4.6 boards and 2.1 assists. He sank 38.8% of his shots from the floor and 33% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per contest.

Isaiah Joe's stats last season included 9.5 points, 2.4 boards and 1.2 assists per game. He made 44.1% of his shots from the field and 40.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 treys.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers vs. Thunder Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Thunder Cavaliers 117.5 Points Avg. 112.3 116.4 Points Allowed Avg. 106.9 46.5% Field Goal % 48.8% 35.6% Three Point % 36.7%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.