Georges Niang could make a big impact for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In his last game, a 115-104 win versus the Warriors, Niang had six points and six rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Niang's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-115)

Over 7.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-159)

Over 2.5 (-159) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Thunder 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Thunder were ranked 19th in the NBA defensively last season, giving up 116.4 points per game.

The Thunder conceded 46.6 rebounds on average last year, worst in the league.

In terms of assists, the Thunder allowed 25.9 per contest last season, ranking them 19th in the NBA.

On defense, the Thunder gave up 12.9 made three-pointers per game last year, 23rd in the NBA.

Georges Niang vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/27/2023 21 2 2 1 0 0 0

