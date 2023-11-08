The Denver Nuggets (7-1) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Golden State Warriors (6-2) on November 8, 2023 at Ball Arena.

Nuggets vs. Warriors Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ESPN

Nuggets vs Warriors Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 51.5% from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Warriors allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots higher than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Nuggets are the 13th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank ninth.

The 117 points per game the Nuggets record are 6.6 more points than the Warriors allow (110.4).

When Denver puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 5-0.

Warriors Stats Insights

The Warriors have shot at a 46.2% clip from the field this season, one percentage point above the 45.2% shooting opponents of the Nuggets have averaged.

This season, Golden State has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 45.2% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Warriors rank fifth.

The Warriors put up an average of 116.1 points per game, 10 more points than the 106.1 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Golden State has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 106.1 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets averaged 119.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 7.2 more points than they averaged when playing on the road (112.2).

Defensively Denver was better at home last season, ceding 109.6 points per game, compared to 115.3 in road games.

In home games, the Nuggets sunk 1.1 more three-pointers per game (12.4) than in road games (11.3). They also had a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to away from home (36.7%).

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23, the Warriors scored 1.5 more points per game at home (119.7) than on the road (118.2).

At home, the Warriors gave up 111.7 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than they allowed on the road (122.5).

The Warriors drained more 3-pointers at home (17.1 per game) than away (16.2) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.1%) than on the road (37.9%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Vlatko Cancar Out Knee Jamal Murray Out Hamstring Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

Warriors Injuries