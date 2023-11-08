How to Watch the Panthers vs. Capitals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 8
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Coming off a win last time out, the Florida Panthers will visit the Washington Capitals (who also won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Capitals' matchup with the Panthers can be watched on TNT and Max, so tune in to take in the action.
Panthers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Panthers vs Capitals Additional Info
|Panthers vs Capitals Odds/Over/Under
|Panthers vs Capitals Prediction
|Panthers vs Capitals Betting Trends & Stats
|Panthers vs Capitals Player Props
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Panthers Stats & Trends
- The Panthers rank 11th in goals against, conceding 32 total goals (2.9 per game) in league play.
- The Panthers' 31 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 25th in the NHL.
- Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have allowed 2.7 goals per game (27 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that time.
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sam Reinhart
|11
|8
|5
|13
|4
|2
|44.9%
|Aleksander Barkov Jr.
|10
|3
|7
|10
|5
|9
|56.4%
|Matthew Tkachuk
|11
|2
|8
|10
|13
|7
|100%
|Evan Rodrigues
|11
|2
|6
|8
|7
|1
|25%
|Carter Verhaeghe
|11
|4
|3
|7
|7
|8
|28.6%
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Capitals Stats & Trends
- The Capitals' total of 30 goals given up (three per game) is sixth in the league.
- With 19 goals (1.9 per game), the Capitals have the NHL's 31st-ranked offense.
- On the defensive end, the Capitals have given up three goals per game (30 total) over those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 1.9 goals-per-game average (19 total) over that time.
Capitals Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Alexander Ovechkin
|10
|2
|6
|8
|5
|3
|0%
|John Carlson
|10
|1
|6
|7
|17
|11
|-
|Tom Wilson
|10
|3
|3
|6
|8
|12
|40%
|Dylan Strome
|10
|6
|0
|6
|4
|9
|56.2%
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|10
|1
|4
|5
|12
|4
|44.8%
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.