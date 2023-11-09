The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest versus the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Adam Boqvist light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Adam Boqvist score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Boqvist 2022-23 stats and insights

In four of 46 games last season, Boqvist scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

Boqvist picked up nine assists on the power play.

Boqvist averaged 1.2 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 7.4%.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars allowed 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

