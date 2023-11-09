In the upcoming tilt against the Dallas Stars, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we bet on Adam Fantilli to find the back of the net for the Columbus Blue Jackets? Let's dive into the most important stats and trends to determine which player props you should be considering.

Will Adam Fantilli score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +410 (Bet $10 to win $41.00 if he scores a goal)

Fantilli stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Fantilli has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Stars this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Fantilli has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.4 shots per game.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

