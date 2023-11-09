Can we anticipate Andrew Peeke scoring a goal when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off with the Dallas Stars at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Andrew Peeke score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Peeke 2022-23 stats and insights

  • Peeke scored in six of 80 games last season, but only one goal each time.
  • Peeke produced zero points on the power play last season.
  • Peeke's shooting percentage last season was 6.7%. He averaged 1.1 shots per game.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

  • The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in league action.
  • The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

