The Chicago Bears (2-7) will face off against the Carolina Panthers (1-7) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at Soldier Field. The Bears are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 3.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 38 points.

Interested in live betting the Bears/Panthers matchup this week? Here are some numbers and trends to help assist you with your in-game wagers.

Bears vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Bears have been winning after the first quarter in three games, have trailed after the first quarter in five games, and have been knotted up after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Chicago's offense is averaging 3.8 points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing 5.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have been winning one time, have trailed two times, and have been knotted up five times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Bears have won the second quarter in three games this season, lost the second quarter in four games, and they've tied in the second quarter in two games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 7.9 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Panthers have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in six games, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored five times, and been knotted up two times.

On offense, Chicago is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (18th-ranked) this season. It is giving up 6.1 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Panthers have won the third quarter in one game this season, lost the third quarter in three games, and been tied in the third quarter in four games.

4th Quarter

The Bears have won the fourth quarter in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the fourth quarter in three games.

Chicago's offense is averaging 8.1 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up five points on average in that quarter.

In the Panthers' eight games this season, they have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter three times, been outscored three times, and tied two times.

Bears vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Bears have led three times, have been losing five times, and have been tied one time.

At the completion of the first half, the Panthers have led one time (0-1 in those games), have trailed six times (1-5), and have been tied one time (0-1).

2nd Half

In nine games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half three times (0-3 record in those games), lost four times (2-2), and tied two times (0-2).

Chicago's offense is averaging 11.7 points in the second half this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 11.1 points on average in the second half.

Out of eight games this year, the Panthers have won the second half two times (1-1 record in those games), lost three times (0-3), and been knotted up three times (0-3).

