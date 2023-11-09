The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Tune in to ESPN+ and Hulu to see the Stars and the Blue Jackets take the ice.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blue Jackets vs Stars Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Blue Jackets vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 10/30/2023 Stars Blue Jackets 5-3 DAL

Blue Jackets Stats & Trends

The Blue Jackets allow 3.2 goals per game (39 in total), 18th in the league.

With 32 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.

Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blue Jackets Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Ivan Provorov 12 0 9 9 7 3 - Boone Jenner 12 6 2 8 5 8 59.1% Jack Roslovic 11 2 5 7 4 11 26.9% Zachary Werenski 10 1 5 6 2 3 - Adam Fantilli 12 2 4 6 4 7 43.4%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Stars Stats & Trends

The Stars have allowed 28 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.

The Stars rank 26th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (2.8 per game).

Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.

Stars Key Players