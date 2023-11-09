How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 9
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Dallas Stars (7-3-1) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) on Thursday, with both squads coming off a defeat in their most recent game.
Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/30/2023
|Stars
|Blue Jackets
|5-3 DAL
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets allow 3.2 goals per game (39 in total), 18th in the league.
- With 32 goals (2.7 per game), the Blue Jackets have the league's 24th-ranked offense.
- Defensively, the Blue Jackets have given up 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) over that span.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Ivan Provorov
|12
|0
|9
|9
|7
|3
|-
|Boone Jenner
|12
|6
|2
|8
|5
|8
|59.1%
|Jack Roslovic
|11
|2
|5
|7
|4
|11
|26.9%
|Zachary Werenski
|10
|1
|5
|6
|2
|3
|-
|Adam Fantilli
|12
|2
|4
|6
|4
|7
|43.4%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars have allowed 28 total goals (2.6 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Stars rank 26th in the NHL with 31 goals scored (2.8 per game).
- Over on the defensive end, the Stars have given up 2.6 goals per game (26 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 30 goals during that stretch.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Joe Pavelski
|11
|5
|6
|11
|14
|4
|47.6%
|Roope Hintz
|10
|5
|6
|11
|3
|0
|46.7%
|Jason Robertson
|11
|2
|7
|9
|9
|11
|-
|Jamie Benn
|11
|3
|6
|9
|3
|9
|54.4%
|Wyatt Johnston
|11
|4
|4
|8
|3
|4
|41.9%
