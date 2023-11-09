Top Player Prop Bets for Blue Jackets vs. Stars on November 9, 2023
Roope Hintz is one of the players with prop bets on the table when the Dallas Stars and the Columbus Blue Jackets square off at Nationwide Arena on Thursday (starting at 7:30 PM ET).
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Blue Jackets vs. Stars Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Columbus Blue Jackets
Boone Jenner Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)
Boone Jenner has racked up eight points this season, with six goals and two assists.
Jenner Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|4
Jack Roslovic Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -128)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -208)
Jack Roslovic has scored two goals on the season, adding five assists.
Roslovic Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Panthers
|Nov. 6
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Capitals
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Stars
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Islanders
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars
Roope Hintz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)
Hintz has been a major player for Dallas this season, with 11 points in 10 games.
Hintz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|2
|1
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|2
|2
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|1
Joe Pavelski Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
Joe Pavelski has 11 points (one per game), scoring five goals and adding six assists.
Pavelski Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Bruins
|Nov. 6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Canucks
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Oilers
|Nov. 2
|1
|2
|3
|3
|at Flames
|Nov. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
