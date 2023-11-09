In the upcoming contest versus the Los Angeles Kings, which begins at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Bryan Rust to light the lamp for the Pittsburgh Penguins? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which player props you should be considering.

Will Bryan Rust score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Rust stats and insights

In five of 11 games this season, Rust has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.

Rust has zero points on the power play.

He has a 17.6% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.

Kings defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, giving up 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

