Bryan Rust will be in action when the Pittsburgh Penguins and Los Angeles Kings play at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Rust against the Kings, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Bryan Rust vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rust Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Rust has averaged 18:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +6.

Rust has scored a goal in five of 11 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

In seven of 11 games this year, Rust has registered a point, including two games with two or more points.

In three of 11 games this year, Rust has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Rust's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 48.8% that he hits the over.

Given his moneyline odds, Rust has an implied probability of 29.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Rust Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 11 Points 0 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.