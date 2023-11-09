Should you wager on Erik Karlsson to score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings face off on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Erik Karlsson score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +430 (Bet $10 to win $43.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Karlsson stats and insights

In two of 11 games this season, Karlsson has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not played against the Kings yet this season.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

He has a 7.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Kings defensive stats

The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once while averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.