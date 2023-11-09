Erik Karlsson and the Pittsburgh Penguins will be in action on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. If you'd like to wager on Karlsson's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Erik Karlsson vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Karlsson Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Karlsson has averaged 24:29 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +5.

Karlsson has a goal in two of 11 games this season, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Karlsson has a point in five of 11 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Karlsson has an assist in five of 11 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Karlsson's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 63.6% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Karlsson going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 54.1%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Karlsson Stats vs. the Kings

On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, allowing 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team has the NHL's second-best goal differential at +19.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 3 9 Points 2 2 Goals 0 7 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.