Evgeni Malkin and the Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena. Prop bets for Malkin in that upcoming Penguins-Kings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evgeni Malkin vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Malkin Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Malkin has averaged 17:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In six of 11 games this season, Malkin has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 11 games this season, Malkin has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

In four of 11 games this year, Malkin has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Malkin's implied probability to go over his point total is 64.5% based on the odds.

There is a 46.5% chance of Malkin having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Malkin Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have given up 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 13 Points 1 7 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

