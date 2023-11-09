Jack Roslovic will be in action when the Columbus Blue Jackets and Dallas Stars play at 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, November 9, 2023. Looking to bet on Roslovic's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jack Roslovic vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Roslovic Season Stats Insights

Roslovic's plus-minus rating this season, in 15:17 per game on the ice, is -4.

Roslovic has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 11 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Roslovic has registered a point in a game five times this year out of 11 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

Roslovic has an assist in four of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Roslovic's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Roslovic going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 39.2%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Roslovic Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have conceded 28 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks fourth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the league's 12th-ranked goal differential (+3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 11 Games 3 7 Points 2 2 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.