Penguins vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 9
The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6) at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT. The Kings have won four straight games.
Prepare for this showdown with a look at who we predict will come out on top in Thursday's contest.
Penguins vs. Kings Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this encounter expects a final score of Kings 5, Penguins 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-130)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.8 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Kings (-1.5)
Penguins vs Kings Additional Info
Penguins Splits and Trends
- This season the Penguins scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.
- Pittsburgh has two points (1-3-0) in four games this season when it has scored two goals.
- The Penguins have scored at least three goals six times, earning eight points from those matchups (4-2-0).
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Pittsburgh is 3-6-0 (six points).
- The Penguins have been outshot by opponents twice, and won both times.
Team Stats Comparison
|Kings Rank
|Kings AVG
|Penguins AVG
|Penguins Rank
|2nd
|4.25
|Goals Scored
|3.45
|9th
|6th
|2.67
|Goals Allowed
|2.82
|7th
|9th
|32.7
|Shots
|35.7
|1st
|7th
|28.3
|Shots Allowed
|28.8
|9th
|14th
|20.75%
|Power Play %
|18.18%
|19th
|9th
|85.37%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.08%
|12th
Penguins vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
