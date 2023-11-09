Will Kirill Marchenko find the back of the net when the Columbus Blue Jackets play the Dallas Stars on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Marchenko has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted zero of them.

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 6.5% of them.

Stars defensive stats

On defense, the Stars are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 28 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks fourth.

So far this season, the Stars have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 14.1 hits and 17.3 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

