The Marshall Thundering Herd (0-0) take on the George Mason Patriots (1-0) on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at EagleBank Arena. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Marshall Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: EagleBank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other Sun Belt Games

Marshall vs. George Mason 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Thundering Herd put up an average of 63.7 points per game last year, just 1.9 more points than the 61.8 the Patriots gave up.
  • When Marshall gave up fewer than 60.5 points last season, it went 14-2.
  • Last year, the 60.5 points per game the Patriots scored were only 0.7 more points than the Thundering Herd gave up (59.8).
  • When George Mason scored more than 59.8 points last season, it went 12-4.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marshall Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2023 @ George Mason - EagleBank Arena
11/12/2023 @ Chattanooga - McKenzie Arena
11/18/2023 @ Northern Kentucky - Truist Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.