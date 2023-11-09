Having taken four in a row, the Los Angeles Kings welcome in the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday, beginning at 10:30 PM ET.

Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Penguins vs Kings Additional Info

Penguins Stats & Trends

The Penguins allow 2.8 goals per game (31 in total), the fifth-fewest in the league.

The Penguins have 38 goals this season (3.4 per game), 15th in the league.

Over on the defensive side, the Penguins have given up 2.5 goals per game (25 total) over those 10 outings.

They have scored 36 goals during that span.

Penguins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jake Guentzel 11 4 10 14 6 8 0% Evgeni Malkin 11 7 6 13 11 14 55.2% Sidney Crosby 11 6 6 12 11 5 62.3% Bryan Rust 11 6 5 11 7 7 - Reilly Smith 11 6 5 11 4 5 -

Kings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in league action, giving up 32 total goals (2.7 per game) to rank eighth.

The Kings' 51 total goals (4.2 per game) rank second in the NHL.

Over on the defensive side, the Kings have given up 22 goals (2.2 per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 44 goals over that stretch.

Kings Key Players