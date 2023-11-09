The Los Angeles Kings (8-2-2) have -130 moneyline odds to win when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins (5-6), who have +105 odds, on Thursday, November 9 at 10:30 PM ET on ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Penguins vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Penguins vs. Kings Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Penguins vs. Kings Betting Trends

Pittsburgh has played five games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Kings were victorious all four games when favored on the moneyline.

The Penguins have been made the underdog three times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Los Angeles has won all three games when it played with moneyline odds of -130 or shorter.

Pittsburgh's moneyline odds have been +105 or longer two times this season, and it split 1-1.

Penguins Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Reilly Smith 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-154) Rickard Rakell 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) 2.5 (+100) Kris Letang 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-200)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.