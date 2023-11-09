Top Player Prop Bets for Penguins vs. Kings on November 9, 2023
Oddsmakers have set player props for Adrian Kempe, Jake Guentzel and others when the Los Angeles Kings host the Pittsburgh Penguins at Crypto.com Arena on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET.
Penguins vs. Kings Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Penguins vs. Kings Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)
Guentzel drives the offense for Pittsburgh with 14 points (1.3 per game), with four goals and 10 assists in 11 games (playing 19:45 per game).
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|2
|4
|4
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|0
|1
|10
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|3
Evgeni Malkin Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Evgeni Malkin has amassed 13 points this season, with seven goals and six assists.
Malkin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|0
|1
|1
|2
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)
Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby is among the leading scorers on the team with 12 total points (six goals and six assists).
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Ducks
|Nov. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|at Sharks
|Nov. 4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Ducks
|Oct. 30
|0
|1
|1
|11
|vs. Senators
|Oct. 28
|1
|1
|2
|3
|vs. Avalanche
|Oct. 26
|1
|0
|1
|4
NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings
Adrian Kempe Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)
One of Los Angeles' top offensive players this season is Kempe, who has 14 points (five goals, nine assists) and plays an average of 19:18 per game.
Kempe Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|1
|1
|2
|6
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|2
Kevin Fiala Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Kevin Fiala has 13 points (1.1 per game), scoring one goal and adding 12 assists.
Fiala Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Golden Knights
|Nov. 8
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Flyers
|Nov. 4
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Senators
|Nov. 2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Oct. 31
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Golden Knights
|Oct. 28
|0
|1
|1
|0
