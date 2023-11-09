Will Reilly Smith Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 9?
Will Reilly Smith score a goal when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Reilly Smith score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Smith stats and insights
- Smith has scored in four of 11 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- On the power play, Smith has accumulated one goal and two assists.
- Smith averages 2.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25.0%.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.