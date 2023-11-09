The Pittsburgh Penguins, including Reilly Smith, will be on the ice Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Los Angeles Kings. Thinking about a bet on Smith? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Reilly Smith vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +210)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Smith Season Stats Insights

In 11 games this season, Smith has averaged 15:38 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +3.

Smith has scored a goal in a game four times this season over 11 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In six of 11 games this season, Smith has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Smith has an assist in four of 11 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Smith has an implied probability of 50% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 32.3% chance of Smith having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Smith Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks eighth in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+19) ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 4 11 Points 2 6 Goals 0 5 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.