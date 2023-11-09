The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming game versus the Los Angeles Kings is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Graves light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan Graves score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Graves stats and insights

  • Graves is yet to score through 11 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Kings yet this season.
  • Graves has no points on the power play.

Kings defensive stats

  • The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

