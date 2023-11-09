Will Ryan Shea Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 9?
The Pittsburgh Penguins' upcoming contest against the Los Angeles Kings is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Ryan Shea find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Ryan Shea score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Shea stats and insights
- Shea is yet to score through seven games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Kings.
- Shea has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Kings defensive stats
- The Kings have given up 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Kings have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Penguins vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.