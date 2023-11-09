Will Sidney Crosby Score a Goal Against the Kings on November 9?
On Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, the Pittsburgh Penguins match up against the Los Angeles Kings. Is Sidney Crosby going to score a goal in this game? Check out the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Will Sidney Crosby score a goal against the Kings?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Crosby stats and insights
- Crosby has scored in five of 11 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season against the Kings.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also one assist.
- Crosby's shooting percentage is 14%, and he averages 3.9 shots per game.
Kings defensive stats
- On defense, the Kings have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, conceding 32 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.
- So far this season, the Kings have one shutout, and they average 17.4 hits and 12.4 blocked shots per game.
Penguins vs. Kings game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
