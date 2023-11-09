Sidney Crosby and the Pittsburgh Penguins will play the Los Angeles Kings at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, at Crypto.com Arena. Fancy a bet on Crosby in the Penguins-Kings matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sidney Crosby vs. Kings Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Crosby Season Stats Insights

Crosby's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:45 per game on the ice, is +3.

Crosby has netted a goal in a game five times this season in 11 games played, including multiple goals once.

Crosby has a point in 10 of 11 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Crosby has an assist in six of 11 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Crosby has an implied probability of 68.9% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Crosby has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Crosby Stats vs. the Kings

The Kings have conceded 32 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks second-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 2 12 Points 1 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.