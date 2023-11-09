Will Vinnie Hinostroza light the lamp when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Vinnie Hinostroza score a goal against the Kings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Hinostroza 2022-23 stats and insights

Hinostroza scored in two of 26 games last season, but only one goal each time.

Hinostroza produced zero points on the power play last season.

Hinostroza averaged 0.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 5.3%.

Kings 2022-23 defensive stats

The Kings gave up 254 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 16th in NHL play in goals against.

The Kings secured three shutouts last season. Their skaters averaged 21.2 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Penguins vs. Kings game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT

ESPN+, BSW, and SportsNet PT Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

