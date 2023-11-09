The Columbus Blue Jackets' upcoming contest against the Dallas Stars is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Yegor Chinakhov find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Yegor Chinakhov score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Chinakhov 2022-23 stats and insights

Chinakhov scored in four of 30 games last season, but only one goal each time.

On the power play, Chinakhov produced one goal and one assist.

He took 1.4 shots per game, sinking 9.1% of them.

Stars 2022-23 defensive stats

The Stars conceded 215 total goals (2.6 per game), the third-fewest in NHL action.

The Stars shut out opponents six times last season. They averaged 20.1 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.

Blue Jackets vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023

Thursday, November 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

