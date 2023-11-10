The Radford Highlanders (0-1) battle the Marshall Thundering Herd (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Colonial Hall. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Marshall vs. Radford matchup.

Marshall vs. Radford Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

Colonial Hall in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marshall vs. Radford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marshall vs. Radford Betting Trends (2022-23)

Marshall went 18-11-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Thundering Herd games.

Radford won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.

A total of 13 of the Highlanders' games last season went over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.