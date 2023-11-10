The SMU Mustangs (7-2), with college football's 20th-ranked pass offense, square off against the North Texas Mean Green (3-6) and their 13th-ranked pass attack on Friday, November 10, 2023. The Mustangs are heavy, 17-point favorites. An over/under of 68.5 points has been set for the outing.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the SMU vs. North Texas matchup in this article.

SMU vs. North Texas Game Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: University Park, Texas

University Park, Texas Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

SMU vs. North Texas Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total SMU Moneyline North Texas Moneyline BetMGM SMU (-17) 68.5 -900 +575 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel SMU (-16.5) 67.5 -820 +550 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

SMU vs. North Texas Betting Trends

SMU has covered four times in eight games with a spread this season.

The Mustangs have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 17-point favorites.

North Texas has put together a 5-3-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Mean Green have been an underdog by 17 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

SMU & North Texas 2023 Futures Odds

SMU To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the AAC +170 Bet $100 to win $170 North Texas To Win the AAC +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.